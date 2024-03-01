Arsenal plotting summer move for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are one of the clubs keen on signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football and he could transform Arsenal going forward. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score goals consistently and Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade. Osimhen would be the ideal acquisition for the North London club as he’s established himself as one of Europe’s best goal-scorers.

As per Calciomercato, Arsenal could follow up on their interest and ‘come forward’ with an offer to sign the Nigerian international at the end of the season. However, they face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, while Chelsea have also been widely linked with the striker.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals across all competitions and he is set to cost £111 million because of a release clause in his contract, as per the report. Therefore Arsenal would need to break their transfer record if they want to sign him.

Osimhen would guide Arsenal to trophies

Arsenal finished as the runner-up in the Premier League last season and they are currently battling Man City and Liverpool for the league title this year.

They need top-quality additions in order to truly overtake Man City and Osimhen would be a transformative addition for them. The Nigerian is a world class player who would improve Arsenal’s efficiency in front of goal. He is the type of poacher who could score vital goals and help guide the Gunners to trophies over the coming years.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to break the bank for him and pay his substantial release clause at the end of the season. Osimhen will want to join a club capable of challenging for major trophies so a move to Arsenal or PSG would be ideal for him.