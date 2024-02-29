Man Utd eye Michael Olise as Antony replacement



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could consider Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as a replacement for Antony this summer.

Antony is currently in his 2nd season with the Red Devils, but has yet to make any significant contributions. He has registered 1 goal and 1 assist in the FA Cup and has yet to open his account in the Premier League.

This has spread speculation that he could leave in the summer and speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said that there is a possibility that Antony could depart if Man United receive an important proposal for him.

Romano added that Olise is a player United appreciate but a move could depend on the new sporting director, budget as well as the transfer strategy. Chelsea were heavily interested in signing Olise last year.

He said: “I think Man United will be quite open … in case they receive an important proposal then we could see this possibility for Antony. We’ll have to see what the player wants though, and what the situation will be in the summer.”

“I think it’s going to be a very big race for Michael Olise – Manchester United appreciate the player, but we have to wait for their new director to see what will be the budget, what will be the strategy.

“But it’s a player they like, for sure. Chelsea were also interested and close to signing him last summer, now there is a release clause so it’s going to be an interesting one for these clubs.”

Quality winger

Olise has been troubled by injuries in the current season, but he has still stood out for Palace with his performances. The French youth international has amassed 6 goals and 3 assists from just 11 league games. He is currently out with a hamstring injury, but is expected to return for the final weeks of the campaign.

The former Reading man would be a quality signing to replace Antony, who has failed to adapt to the demands of the English top-flight. Olise is better than the Brazilian in every department. He likes to dribble past opponents, wins plenty of duels and has the knack of scoring goals with the limited chances created at Palace.

He has the attributes to become one of the leading right-sided wingers. United will no doubt continue to monitor him on his comeback. If he manages to end the season injury-free, it would give more confidence to the Red Devils and other clubs to make an approach to sign the £43 million attacker this summer.