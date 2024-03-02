Man Utd make enquiry for Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino

Manchester United are preparing an offer for Boca juniors defender Aaron Anselmino after making contact about the players availability, according to TYC Sports.

The 18-year-old has a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2028 and he has a release clause of £16 million in his contract, as per the report.

TYC sports claims that Manchester United scouts are ‘following him closely’ and they have already ‘made enquiries’ about a potential move for the defender. United are now preparing an offer but they face competition from AC Milan as the Italians are also showing a keen interest in Anselmino.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are able to secure a deal to sign the defender in the coming months but the Argentinean could be an exciting addition to their squad.

Anselmino is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

The Red Devils have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him achieve his true potential.

Anselmino could be a bargain

Moving to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for the player as well. Former Argentine international Juan Roman Riquelme has recently claimed that the 18 year old defender has the potential to establish himself as an Argentine international soon.

He could prove to be the ideal replacement for the likes of Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane – who have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer.

Although the talented young defender will need some time to adapt to English football, he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential and he could prove to be a major bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential with United.