Dortmund star Donyell Malen wants to return to Arsenal



In an interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal Zone, Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen has revealed his dream of playing in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a summer move away from the Bundesliga heavyweights and it has been reported by BILD that he could be sold for up to £43 million.

Speaking to Voetbal Zone, Malen has now confessed that he has a dream of playing in the English top-flight and he wants to return to Arsenal, having failed to breakthrough to the senior squad as a teenager.

He said: “I think, because I played in England as a youth, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think that is a beautiful dream. I went to Arsenal [when I was younger] so yes, them. I want Arsenal, my favourite club.”

“I played there in my youth, I really wanted to break through there. Every now and then in a football career there are points at which you just have to make a decision. Yes, I was training with the first team, and I was 17, 18 at the time.

“I did make steps in the right direction, but I thought I had to just play professional football. I also saw my team-mates playing professional football while I was still playing youth football and I just knew [leaving] was the right thing to do.”

Back-up choice

Malen is currently in his 3rd season with Dortmund, but there is talk of him leaving the club in the summer. The 25-year-old started the campaign in an inconsistent fashion, but he has picked up his form in recent months. The forward has registered 12 goals and 4 assists from 30 appearances for the German giants.

The majority of his goal involvements have come from the right wing where Arsenal may look for a new back-up option. Bukayo Saka has been sensational from the role with 16 goals and 13 assists, but there has been no back-up off the bench with Reiss Nelson scoring just 1 goal in his 21 games for the London outfit.

Malen could be the answer for the deputy role behind Saka. The once Arsenal graduate could also do a similar job from the left wing where he has played 81 times in his career. He is already capable of featuring as a centre-forward where most of his success came at PSV Eindhoven before his move to German football.

With his ability to play in 3 different attacking positions, Arsenal could make an approach to re-sign him from Dortmund. The major question mark is whether the Netherlands star will accept a reduced starting role with the Gunners, having averaged 66 minutes per league appearance during his time at Dortmund.