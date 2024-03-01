Tottenham in battle with Man Utd to sign Rooney Bardghji

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign FC Copenhagen star Rooney Bardghji, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for the Danish side this term. However, it has been suggested that Copenhagen have decided to keep the youngster out of the first-team fold in recent times after his decision not to sign a contract extension despite entering the final 18 months of it.

Speaking on Caught Offside, Romano has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing him and even previously sent scouts to watch him in action closely. So, they could make a swoop to secure his signature this summer by taking advantage of his current situation.

However, the journalist claims that acquiring Bardghji’s signature won’t be easy for the Red Devils as Tottenham are also keen on securing his signature and they have also monitored his development in recent times before making a potential summer swoop.

Additionally, Romano states that along with, Man Utd and Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Romano said:

“With 18 months left on his contract and currently not playing, Roony Bardghji’s future will depend on Copenhagen, let’s see what they decide to do but at the moment there’s no agreement on a new contract. “The clubs who sent scouts to follow him are Tottenham, Man United, Barcelona and Bayern. These four clubs appreciate him, Juventus also plan to send their scouts soon.”

The forward – valued at around £8m by Transfermarkt – could be available for an affordable price if he doesn’t sign a contract extension over the coming months.

Bardghji is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward. So, he would be a great coup for Spurs or Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if either club sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Bardghji if Tottenham go head-to-head with Man Utd over this deal during the off-season.