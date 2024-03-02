Man Utd plotting swoop to sign Torino star Raoul Bellanova

Manchester United are reportedly pondering signing Torino star Raoul Bellanova in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

After joining the Red Devils as the new manager during the summer of 2022, Erik ten Hag seemingly prioritised signing a new right-back. Several names were linked with a move to Old Trafford but they eventually decided not to make a move for anyone before the deadline and continue with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, it has been suggested that the Red Devils could look to sign a new right-back this summer as they are ready to cash-in on Wan-Bissaka.

Now, according to the report by TuttoSport, Man Utd have identified Bellanova as a serious option as a potential replacement for the former Crystal Palace star if they cash-in on him during the off-season.

The report further claims that United have been monitoring the 23-year-old’s development closely in recent times before making a potential swoop this summer.

However, TuttoSport states that Torino don’t want to sell the Italian unless they receive a ‘sensational’ proposal from the defender’s potential suitors such as Man Utd.

Bellanova to Man Utd

The report says that Aston Villa are also interested in signing him and they are ready to provide stiff competition for Man Utd in getting any potential deal done for Bellanova.

After moving to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last summer, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a promising campaign this term, scoring a solitary goal and registering five assists in 25 Serie A appearances.

TuttoSport states that after being impressed by Bellanova’s recent performances, Italy manager, Luciano Spaletti has expressed his intentions to call the defender in the national squad in this month’s international break.

So, although Bellanova is valued at only around £6m by Transfermarkt, his valuation is likely to increase significantly if he continues to perform at his best over the coming months.

Bellanova is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent going forward and also efficient in defensive contributions. He has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in Serie A in recent times so he could be a shrewd option to reinforce the backline for United if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire the Torino star’s signature this summer.