Liverpool ‘interested’ in signing Juventus star Chiesa

Liverpool are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

It has been suggested that the Merseyside club could look to sign a new winger ahead of next season as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has been linked with a move away from Anfield over the last few months.

Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad, were keen on signing him and even submitted a formal proposal worth around £150m last summer. However, the Merseyside club weren’t willing to let their star man leave the club so they rejected the offer.

However, it has been reported that although Al-Ittihad couldn’t manage to purchase Salah last time around, they haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and could resurrect their interest this summer.

A few wingers have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Pedro Neto and Michael Olise being among them. However, Chiesa is reportedly on their radar as well.

Chiesa to Liverpool

According to the report by TuttoSport, Liverpool expressed their interest in signing Chiesa last summer but they didn’t opt to formalise their interest. But, the report claims that although they didn’t make a concrete approach last year, they remain keen on signing him and could look to acquire his service ahead of next campaign.

TuttoSport states that Juventus could be open to cashing-in on Chiesa but they won’t accept anything less than £43m. So, the Merseyside club will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign the Italian.

Chiesa can play anywhere across the frontline so he would be a great asset for any team around Europe. He has already showcased his qualities at the highest level, helping Juventus win a few domestic cup competitions over the last few years. In addition, he played a key role in guiding Italy to win the European Championship in 2021.

So, the Juventus star would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing the winger ahead of next season.