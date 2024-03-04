Arsenal plotting summer move for Victor Gyokeres

Arsenal are ‘increasingly likely’ to make a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, according to A Bola via SportWitness.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for the Portuguese club since joining them from Coventry City and he has been scoring goals regularly. He has 31 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season, making one him of the most potent strikers in Europe.

His excellent form in front of goal has caught the attention of Arsenal as the report says the Gunners are closely monitoring his progress and are ‘increasingly likely’ to make a move for Gyokeres this summer.

It’s no secret Arsnal need to bring in a quality goalscorer. Gabriel Jesus has been underwhelming this season and the Brazilian has scored just four times in the Premier League.

The Gunners need a better striker leading the line up front if they want to win major trophies on a consistent basis, and Gyokeres could prove to be an upgrade on the South American forward.

Gyokeres will cost Arsenal a premium fee

The opportunity to compete in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the striker and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Arsenal.

However, the striker is likely to cost a premium. According to the report, Gyokeres has a £86 million release clause in his contract and Sporting CP will not want to let him leave for anything less.

He joined the Portuguese club at the start of the season and he has a long term contract with them. Therefore, Arsenal might have to pay his release clause in order to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Signing Gyokeres would improve Arsenal immensely in the final third and help them win league titles and compete for Champions League trophies.

The striker is at the peak of his powers right now and he has the attributes to do well in English football. He could hit the ground running in the Premier League and transform Arsenal.