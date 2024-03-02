Arsenal have genuine interest in signing Ivan Toney



According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal have a genuine interest in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Arsenal have been in spectacular form in the Premier League since the start of 2024. They have won 6 top-flight games on the trot, scoring a stunning 25 goals in the process. Despite this, the Gunners are expected to prioritise a marquee striker signing in the summer and speaking to Givemesport, Jones has revealed that they are leading the race to sign Toney.

The respected journalist said that the London heavyweights have a genuine interest in the Englishman that should be taken seriously. The club are hopeful that his valuation can fall somewhere below £60 million as he enters the final year of his contract with Brentford.

He said: “The leaks out of Arsenal around their interest in Toney have been pretty non-existent but other sources around a potential deal say there is genuine interest from the Gunners that should be taken seriously. At this stage our information suggests they lead the race to sign him and are hopeful his value can fall somewhere below £60million.”

Proven striker

Toney was sensational for Brentford in the English top-flight last season with 20 goals. He was not able to complete the season due to a 8-month ban for betting breaches, but he has returned with a point to prove. Toney has scored 4 goals from 7 league outings since his suspension and he will be aiming for several more as the Bees look to avoid relegation.

Whatever happens, Brentford appear to be preparing for the departure of their talisman, having already reached an agreement to sign Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago this summer. With no talks over a renewal in sight, Toney will be sold in the next transfer window, and Arsenal could use his contract status as a bargaining tool to sign him for a lesser fee.

Toney has established himself as one of the best Premier League strikers and his finishing skills would make him Arsenal’s no.1 option to lead the attack ahead of Gabriel Jesus, who has fluffed his lines and has been guilty of squandering several big chances in front of goal this campaign. Eddie Nketiah could be sold by Arsenal to recoup some of the fee spent.