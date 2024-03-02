Arsenal receive huge boost in pursuit of Douglas Luiz

Arsenal have received a huge boost in pursuit of Douglas Luiz as Aston Villa could be forced to cash-in on him this summer to comply with the FFP rules, as per the Daily Mail.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners are set to make a swoop to sign a new midfielder this summer as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has been struggling with injury problems in recent years.

Numerous names have been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club but Luiz is reportedly their primary option. However, it was thought that the Villans wouldn’t want to let their star man leave as they are trying to build a squad to fight for big prizes going forward.

However, according to the report by the Daily Mail, Aston Villa want to reinforce their squad this summer to continue the rebuild under Unai Emery’s guidance. But, they are currently under the threat of breaching Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so they will have to sell some of their star man to raise funds in order to add more firepower ahead of the next campaign.

The Daily Mail further states that Arsenal are interested in signing Luiz and they could make a concrete approach to acquire his service during the off-season by taking advantage of Aston Villa’s current situation.

Luiz to Arsenal

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £100m. So, Arsenal will have to break the bank to lure the Brazilian to the Emirates Stadium during the off-season.

Luiz is a deep-lying playmaker, he is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is excellent in taking set-pieces and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The 25-year-old has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a great coup for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to acquire Luiz’s signature in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their midfield department.