Man Utd tracking Royal Antwerp ace Mandela Keita

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Manchester United have scouted Royal Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita on several occasions over the past few months.

Man United are likely to strengthen the defensive midfield department in the summer with several players in the squad underperforming. Sofyan Amrabat has been a huge disappointment on loan from Fiorentina while Casemiro has looked past his prime and has struggled with the intensity in a number of games.

Scott McTominay has also been inconsistent with his overall performances and there has been an overreliance on young graduate Kobbie Mainoo in recent months. Het Nieuwsblad now report that United are continuously monitoring the performances of Mandela at Antwerp and they have also made contact with his representative to discuss a possible move.

Nothing else is specified in the report, but it is claimed that a proposal could be made by interested clubs towards the summer. West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and a number of Championship clubs are also said to be keen on the Belgian ace, who has been a regular starter from the no.6 role for the reigning Belgian champions.

Good potential

Arthur Vermeeren was tremendous for Antwerp in their short Champions League group stage campaign. The Belgian teenager scored in the shock 3-2 triumph over Barcelona and within a month, he made the move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. It was a surprise as many expected him to decide his future in the summer.

Just like Vermeeren, Keita made a name for himself in Europe. He only started in 3 of the games due to a knee injury, but 2 of those were against the Blaugrana. The 21-year-old was brilliant with his tackling, duel-winning ability and ball recoveries for Antwerp. He also impressed with his interceptions and ball control in tight spaces.

This may have grabbed the attention of the talent-spotters at United. The club may want a young no.6 to play alongside Mainoo and Keita could be the answer. The midfielder, who has already won a cap with Belgium, has good potential but still has to improve with his distribution to be considered as more than a young prospect.