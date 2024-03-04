Pedro Neto has varying interest from Premier League trio

According to journalist Dean Jones, Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has varying levels of interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese winger has had a fantastic campaign with Wolves and he has contributed 3 goals and 11 assists from 22 appearances. His form has grabbed attention of several Premier League clubs and speaking to Givemesport, Jones revealed that the winger has varying degrees of interest from Man United, Arsenal and Spurs.

He said: “Neto has varying degrees of interest from Man Utd, Arsenal, and Tottenham. As soon as those names are linked with a player of that style, it’s tough to believe you will hold on to them.”

“If I was a Wolves fan right now, I think I’d still have optimism that O’Neil stays, but with Neto, I’d be watching every game and just taking it all in because there’s a definite chance that these are his last few months at Wolves.”

Top-class winger

Neto has been one of the best wide players in the Premier League this season. He has 14 goal involvements and has been hugely influential towards Wolves’ push for a surprise European spot. The 23-year-old is currently contracted to the club until June 2027, but they could cash in on him amid their Financial Fair Play issues.

Arsenal are probably the strongest admirers of the former Braga man, but Neto may struggle for minutes at the London club with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli being assured starters. He could, however, have better chances of regular playing time at United and Spurs where the right wing position is still up for grabs.

Dejan Kulusevski has not been consistent enough with just 6 goals and 2 assists for Spurs. Brennan Johnson has also had mixed fortunes with 3 goals and 6 assists this campaign. Neto would be an upgrade on the duo. At United, he would definitely start over Antony, who has yet to score or assist in the league this season. He could compete with Alejandro Garnacho for places.

It is left to be seen whether any of those Premier League clubs would be willing to meet the £80 million price tag set by Wolves. The valuation seems on the higher side for a player, who has been regularly in the treatment room with injuries. Wolves may have to lower their demands this summer to cash in on their prized asset.