Man Utd & Arsenal in battle to sign Miguel Gutierrez

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign Girona FC star Miguel Gutierrez this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After displaying impressive performancesfor the Spanish side this term, the 22-year-old has attracted a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe with the Red Devils and the Gunners among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd have ‘set their sights’ on signing Gutierrez – who is their ‘top target’ to bolster the backline amid their recent injury problems at the left-back position.

It has been suggested that Gutierrez has a £30m release clause included in his current contract so the Red Devils will have to splash a sizable amount of money to purchase him.

However, Fichajes states that purchasing Gutierrez won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Arsenal are also keen on signing him and they are currently in an advantageous position over United to secure his signature as Mikel Arteta’s side are set to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Battle

However, it has been reported that Gutierrez joined Girona from Real Madrid and Los Blancos have an option to buy-back the defender in a £15m deal. So, should the Spanish giants opt to make a move to bring him back then Arsenal or Man Utd may find it difficult to persuade the defender to move to the Premier League as Gutierrez reportedly dreams of flourishing his career at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Man Utd have floundered with their left-back issues this season as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with their respective injury problems. So, Erik ten Hag has been forced to deploy Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat in that position but none of them have managed to perform at their best in an unnatural position.

So, strengthening the left-back position by signing a new defender would be the right decision and Gutierrez could be a shrewd signing.

On the other hand, it has been suggested that Arsenal have also been looking to sign a new defender to support Oleksandr Zinchenko with Gutierrez seemingly on their radar.

The Girona star is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a prudent signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him ahead of next season.