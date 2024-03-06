Arsenal eye move to sign Brayden Clarke

Arsenal are closing in on the transfer of Wolverhampton Wanderers academy teenager, Brayden Clarke, according to Football London.

The Gunners are set to secure the services of the young defender without paying any compensation in what is perceived to be a bargain for the North London side.

The 16-year-old has featured in 10 matches for Wolves U18 this season, providing an assist while putting up top defensive displays for Richard Walker’s side season.

Four Premier League clubs are reported to be interested in the Wales U17 International – who has already indicated his departure with a goodbye message on social media.

However, Arsenal have won the race with the hope of nearing a conclusion soon. The teenager is viewed as a top talent and evidence of Arsenal’s growing ambition to improve their talent pool at the Hale End academy for the foreseeable future.

The Welshman operates mostly at centre-back positions but can also be utilized at right-back. His versatility is akin to Ben White and Jakub Kiwior who are both natural centre-backs who can comfortably operate in wider areas.

More young talents

Arsenal’s Hale End Academy has been heralded for snapping up young talents and developing them into world-class stars.

The likes of Hector Bellerin, Emiliano Martinez, Serge Gnabry, and Bukayo Saka all came through the ranks before playing prominent roles at the club. Although Martinez and Gnabry didn’t start brightly during their spell in London, both players have gone on to become one of the best players in their positions.

The Gunners are set to recoup Clarke who is viewed as a top talent – one who could become an important player for the club in the coming years.

However, one problem persists – the number of viable opportunities given to their youngsters. This has seen the likes of Bradley Ibrahim, Omari Hutchinson, Harry Clarke, and Luigi Gaspar leave the club in recent years.

With competition for places high especially at centre-back, it remains to be seen how Clarke would be brought into the first-team fold considering the astronomical qualities of William Saliba and Gabriel Margalhães who still have years ahead to remain at the Emirates.