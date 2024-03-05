Arsenal in the hunt to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have earmarked Sporting CP’s centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres as a prime target and plan to put forward an offer in the summer, as per Todofichajes.

The Sweden International has been one of Europe’s most prolific forwards since he arrived in Lisbon from Charlton Athletic last summer. The 25-year-old is the leading goalscorer in the Primeira Liga top division with 18 goals while also accumulating 33 goals in 35 matches across all competitions for Sporting this season.

French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested in the centre-forward. However, Todofichajes claims that Arsenal intend to ‘make an offer’ strong enough to convince Sporting to cash-in this summer.

Gyokeres contract at the Estádio José Alvalade runs until June 2028 with a £38m market value. However, the Verde e brancos have set a £85m release clause for the Sweden International, as per the report, so Arsenal will have to be prepared to pay big money to secure a deal.

Why Arsenal need a top-quality striker

Arsenal have been in a remarkable run of form recently, winning all their Premier League games since the turn of the year. Their only loss this year came in disappointing fashion, losing to Sporting’s arch rivals, Porto in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash at the Estádio do Dragão.

The Gunners are now the Premier League’s top-scorers with 68 goals following their 6-0 win at Sheffield United, while also boasting the league’s best defensive record with only 23 goals conceded so far.

However, what sets them apart from regular title winners like Manchester City is the use of a prolific talisman upfront.

Mikel Arteta’s side have hugely been dependent on Bukayo Saka’s proficiency in front of goal this season with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard helping out in goal-scoring.

A prolific centre-forward upfront is the remaining missing piece in Arsenal’s remarkable turnaround in performance and acquiring Gyökeres could see Arsenal’s goal-scoring returns skyrocket.

With Ødegaard, Saka and Gabriel Martinelli constantly providing creative services upfront, the Gunners can rest assured that a very high percentage of those chances would end up at the back of the opponent’s net if they can sign Gyökeres to lead the line next season.