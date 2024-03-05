Arsenal scouts run the rule over Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after sending scouts to watch the player at the weekend, according to a report from HITC.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Spanish league and his performances have attracted the attention of top Premier League clubs.

Arsenal need to bring in midfield reinforcements and Zubimendi has been identified as a prime target. The report from HITC claims that Mikel Arteta is ‘fascinated’ by the midfielder and he is a ‘big fan’ of the player.

The Gunners have now stepped-up their interest after sending scouts to watch Zubimendi in action over the weekend as Sociedad lost 3-2 away to Sevilla.

Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from the north London club and they will need to bring in a quality replacement. Zubimendi could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield next season if he moved to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners need someone who can control the tempo of the game and recycle possession. The Real Sociedad star would be the ideal fit for them. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for the player.

Arsenal must pay Zubimendi release clause

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement Real Sociedad. The midfielder reportedly has a £52 million release clause in his contract. Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to pay up and they should look to trigger his release clause at the end of the season.

Zubimendi is entering the peak years of his career and he could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class central midfielder and the Spanish international could be a mainstay of the Arsenal midfield in the years to come.