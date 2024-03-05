Arsenal plotting double swoop to sign Raphinha & Torres

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a double swoop to sign Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners want to sign a new winger to support Bukayo Saka. However, they haven’t opted to make a concrete approach to purchase anyone yet.

But, things could be different this time around as according to the report by Fichajes Arsenal are planning to reinforce their frontline by signing Barcelona duo Raphinha and Torres this summer.

The report further claims that the Blaugrana would be open to cashing-in on them to raise funds amid their financial difficulties. So, Arsenal could manage to secure their signature if they formalise their interest. Fichajes further states that Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Torres for his versatility as he can play anywhere across the frontline.

Raphinha is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, while Torres is valued at around £30m. However, both players still have more than three years left in their current contract so it is expected Barcelona will demand more than £73m to let their star duo leave during the off-season.

Raphinha & Torres to Arsenal

Arsenal started the new campaign brilliantly but their front players were finding it difficult to showcase productivity during the first half of this season. However, after returning from the winter break, Arteta’s side have been brilliant in recent times and are currently firmly in the title race.

However, although Arteta has a strong first eleven, the Emirates club lack qualities in the flanks after the first choice options, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka. So, signing new top-class wingers to create competition for the Gunners duo would be the right decision and Raphinha and Torres would be great signings if they purchase them.

But, it has been suggested that Arsenal are prioritising strengthening their number nine position and the engine room this summer. So, the North London club might not have enough financial resources to sign the Barcelona duo as well if they sign a top-class striker and midfielder.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire Raphinha and Torres’ service if they leave the Catalan giants at the end of this campaign.