[Teams] Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Arsenal need a win to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tonight.

The Gunners had to sit back and watch Liverpool score a last gasp winner away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the table. Manchester City then responded by coming from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday so it’s over to Arsenal to respond this evening.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Newcastle United last time out. David Raya keeps his place between the sticks so Aaron Ramsdale remains on the bench. Ben White continues at right-back while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their superb partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu have failed late fitness tests as they continue to nurse calf injuries so Jacub Kiwior keeps his place at left-back. Declan Rice starts once again in midfield and he’ll be looking to continue his outstanding form. Jorginho is rewarded with another start following his MOTM performance against Newcastle last week.

Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again while Bukayo Saka lines-up on the right wing and the 22-year-old will be hoping to maintain his superb form of late. Gabriel Martinelli starts once again on the left flank while Kai Havertz leads the line up front so Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard have to settle for places on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheffield United

Grbic, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Robinson, Bogle, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Davies, McAtee, McBurnie

Subs: Baldock, Brereton, Foderingham, Osborn, Arblaster, Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Peck

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Vieira, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah.