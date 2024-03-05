Man Utd to ‘prioritise’ signing Jeremie Frimpong this summer

Manchester United are reportedly set to ‘prioritise’ signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After acquiring a minority stake in the Red Devils, INEOS are set to look after the football side of the proceedings. They have been busy putting the right structure behind the scenes to help United reach the top once again.

Man Utd have already appointed Omar Barrada as the new CEO, while Dan Ashworth has been mentioned as their primary target for the director of football role. Apart from that, the INEOS-led United have been in talks with a few other names to be appointed in the other roles.

After putting the structure behind the scenes, Man Utd are likely to remain active in the summer window as it has been suggested that the record Premier League champions could revamp their squad having endured a dire campaign this term.

Strengthening the centre-back, attack and midfield department are on United’s wishlist, but signing a new right-back is also on their agenda this summer.

Now, writing to X, Konur has reported that Man Utd are set to ‘prioritise’ signing Frimpong to bolster their right-back position and Leverkusen want a fee of around £51m for him.

Frimpong to Man Utd

However, the journalist claims that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keen on securing his signature so the Red Devils are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Konur wrote:

“Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will prioritize the transfer of Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window. Bayer Leverkusen will listen to offers over 60 million euros for the Dutch right-back.”

Frimpong has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists in 30 appearances in all competitions. Leverkusen have been mounting a title charge this term and the Dutchman has been playing a key role in Xavi Alonso’s starting eleven.

Frimpong is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, there is a question mark about his defensive abilities and whether he would be the right man to play in the right-back position in the back four as he plays in the wing-back position for Leverkusen.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing Frimpong this summer.