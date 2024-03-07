Arsenal most interested in signing Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal have shown the ‘most interest’ in signing the Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez, according to a report from Defensa Central.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club this season and he has helped them to second place in the league table. Mikel Arteta remains an admirer of the talented young defender and wants to sign the player this summer, as per the report.

However, Arsenal will face competition from Real Madrid who have a first refusal on the Gutierrez. They inserted a buyback clause of around £7 million in his contract when they sold him. However, for any other clubs, Gutierrez will cost £34 million.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay that asking price, but there is still a chance Madrid could resign Gutierrez on the cheap and sell him on for a profit.

The Gunners currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko as the only recognised left-back at the club and they need more depth in that department. Kieran Tierney, who is on loan at Real Sociedad, is expected to be sold permanently at the end of the season.

Gutierrez would be a future investment

Gutierrez could prove to be a quality, long-term acquisition for Arsenal and regular football in the Premier League will help him develop further and fulfil his potential. Apart from being a quality defender, he is also effective going forward so he’d suit Arsenal’s style of play.

Arsenal certainly have the financial means to pay the reported release clause, but it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done. They will need to convince the defender to join them, especially with Real Madrid able to sign him for far less.

Arsenal have been fighting for the league title since last season and they will look to do well on multiple fronts. They need a deeper squad to compete with clubs like Manchester City and signings like Gutierrez could prove to be very useful. The defender could compete with Zinchenko for the starting spot next season and the competition for places will help both players improve.