Chelsea weighing up summer offer for Artem Dovbyk

Chelsea are plotting a summer offer for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 26-year-old striker has 15 goals and seven assists across all competitions and he has helped Girona to second place in the La Liga table. Chelsea are hoping to beef up their attacking options with his capture.

The striker is reportedly valued at £39 million and it will be interesting to see if the Blues are prepared to pay up for the Ukrainian forward.

Dovbyk has been scoring goals consistently in the Spanish league and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. He could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson who has not been able to live up to expectations since his move from Villarreal.

Dovbyk could transform Chelsea

The attack is an area that is clearly in need of reinforcements and Chelsea must look to bring in a reliable goalscorer if they want to get back into the Champions League. Dovbyk has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he should be able to fit in and make an immediate impact next season.

The Ukrainian has the experience to adapt quickly and establish himself as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino.

The reported £39 million valuation might come across as a premium but Chelsea have the resources to afford the player. They have spent freely since the takeover and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to loosen the purse strings for Dovbyk in the summer.

A move Stamford Bridge would be the ideal step up for the Ukrainian and he will look to prove himself against the best defenders in the Premier League.