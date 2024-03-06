Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Arsenal target Nico Williams

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Arsenal target and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

After coming through the Spanish side’s youth system, the 21-year-old has established himself as an integral part of the Lions’ starting eleven in recent times.

It appears the youngster’s eye-catching performances in La Liga haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started to attract a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe with the Lilywhites among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Spurs are ready to spend big in the upcoming transfer window to help Ange Postecoglou rebuild the squad and they are ‘keen’ on strengthening their frontline by signing Williams.

The report further claims that although the youngster has recently signed a new long-term contract, he is highly likely to leave Athletic Bilbao this summer. TEAMtalk also states that Williams has a £43m release clause included in his current contract so Spurs can manage to acquire his service for a reasonable fee.

Battle

However, the report says that Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him and in addition, it has been suggested that Arsenal are also interested in acquiring his service. So, Spurs are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the Spaniard.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to sign a new forward to support Bukayo Saka. A few names have been mentioned as serious targets for Mikel Arteta’s side with Pedro Neto, Michael Olise and Raphinha being among them. However, Williams is on their radar as well.

Williams is a highly talented player and can play on both flanks. He is quick, technically sound, can create chances for fellow attackers, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The Spaniard is deemed one of the best talents in La Liga so he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Williams if Arsenal go head-to-head with Tottenham over this deal this summer.