Gianluca Di Marzio confirms Arsenal interest in Viktor Gyokeres

Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed to Fotball Direkt that Arsenal are keen on signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

The former Coventry City striker is currently one of the hottest attacking properties in European football and he has been outstanding since he moved to Portugal. The 25-year-old has scored 32 goals and picked up 11 assists across all competitions this season.

It is no surprise that top clubs like Arsenal are keen on signing the player. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has also named dropped Chelsea as a potential destination. The striker has a £86 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that Arsenal and Chelsea will have to shell out that kind of money if they want to sign him.

The Italian journalist revealed that Arsenal can afford to sign the striker and bring him back to English football.

“Chelsea and Arsenal can afford him and Arsenal want him because they need a striker”, he said. “When players do so well in Portugal, the clubs there want to sell the players. They understand when the time is right. For Gyokeres, it is also the right time to leave and give England another chance after the move from Coventry.”

Gyokeres to replace Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus leading the line for them and the Brazilian international has not been able to score goals consistently. He remains a top quality attacker who can influence the game in the final third with his creativity and link-up play.

Kai Havertz has also impressed up front during Jesus’ injury absence in recent weeks. However, Arsenal need a reliable poacher as well if they want to compete on all fronts next season.

Gyokeres is emerging as a serious target but it remains to be seen whether they can bring the Swedish attacker back to English football at the end of the season. Gyokeres is likely to be tempted if a big club like Arsenal comes calling but he’ll come at a premium price.

Sporting CP will not want to lose a player of his quality any time soon, but they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if Arsenal decide to trigger his release clause. The Gunners need top class players if they want to compete with clubs like Manchester City regularly and Gyokeres could make a big difference.