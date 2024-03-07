Man Utd plotting double swoop to sign Olise & Guehi

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Marc Guehi in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Having endured a woeful campaign this term, the Red Devils are seemingly looking to revamp their squad ahead of next season. Strengthening the engine room is on their agenda but signing a new defender and winger is also on United’s to-do list this summer.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Man Utd are looking to accelerate their efforts to strengthen their squad and have identified Olise and Guehi as serious options.

The journalist further claims that United have expressed their interest in signing Crystal Palace’s sporting director Dougie Freedman and if he joins the club ahead of the upcoming window then Man Utd’s task to purchase the duo could become easier.

Olise & Guehi to Man Utd

Jones said:

“Interestingly, the Freedman pursuit is happening when United have their eye on a couple of key players from Palace. Olise and Guehi have been identified as players United could move for in the summer. While I do not believe this appointment would guarantee those players joining or that Freedman is behind it, it probably doesn’t do much harm. “It will be interesting to see how the United first-team transfer search opens up from here because I was always told that the end of March and the start of April would be pivotal in identifying who would come in, and that is starting to fit well. “They already have a list of targets, but the new guys going into the club will get a chance to have their thoughts on those names and suggest ones of their own. I think Olise and Guehi are a good level of player for United to target at a time when they have to be realistic about who they can get. But after the next few weeks, I expect new names to emerge.”

It has been suggested that Palace want a fee of more than £50m to sell Guehi, while Olise has a release clause of around £60m. So, Man Utd will have to spend a fee of around £110m to lure the duo to Old Trafford.

Olise and Guehi have already showcased glimpses of their qualities in the Premier League in recent times so they would definitely reinforce United’s squad should Man Utd purchase them.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to acquire the duo’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.