Man Utd in battle with Arsenal to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Having struggled with their goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils decided to address that problem by signing Rasmus Hojlund last summer. However, the 21-year-old initially took time to find his feet in the Premier League before starting to score consistently in recent times.

But, the forward has been out injured in recent weeks and along with him, Anthony Martial has also been sidelined with an injury problem over the last few months.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are ready to offload Martial – whose current contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign. So, the Red Devils have been exploring the market to sign a new striker as a potential replace for the Frenchman.

Writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, however, they would cost big so Zirkzee is a ‘more attainable’ option for the Old Trafford club.

Battle

The journalist further claims that Man Utd have been monitoring the Dutchman’s development in recent times before making a potential summer swoop and he could be available for £50m. So, United will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign the 22-year-old.

However, Jones states that Arsenal are also interested in him and they have been keeping a close eye on him as well ahead of a possible move this summer. The journalist says that apart from Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus are also keen on securing his signature so Man Utd are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the striker.

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating signing a new striker to reinforce their frontline. Ivan Toney and Osimhen have been suggested as their primary targets but Zirkzee is on their radar as well.

The Bologna star has burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances in Serie A in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Zirkzee if Arsenal go head-to-head with Man Utd over this deal during the off-season.