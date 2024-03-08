Man Utd ‘feel they can sign’ Jarrad Branthwaite this summer

Manchester United reportedly ‘feel they can sign’ Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Mirror.

It has widely been reported that having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils want to revamp their backline to turn their fortune around in the next campaign.

Numerous defensive options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer window with Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Marc Guehi being among them, but Branthwaite is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by The Mirror, the Red Devils think Branthwaite could have a ‘bright future’ if he moves to Old Trafford so United have identified the defender as a serious option to reinforce their backline.

The report further claims that Everton have currently found themselves in financial difficulties so they would be open to cashing-in on Branthwaite should they receive a lucrative proposal and therefore, Man Utd ‘feel they can sign’ the 21-year-old ahead of next season.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

Branthwaite still has more than three years left in his current contract so Everton are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let the defender leave and it has been reported that the Toffees could want around £75m. So, Man Utd will have to break the bank to lure the youngster to Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag likes to deploy a left-footed defender in the left side of defence but he doesn’t have any option other than Lisandro Martínez. So, the Red Devils have struggled this season amid the Argentinian’s absence. Therefore, signing a new left-footed defender to add depth to the backline would be the right decision and Branthwaite could be a shrewd signing.

The 21-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Everton star is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to acquire the youngster’s service to reinforce their defence.