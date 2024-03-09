Liverpool & Arsenal in battle to sign Ousmane Diomande

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

The Reds could reportedly look to sign a new defender in the upcoming window as a potential replacement for Joel Matip – who has entered the final few months of his current contract and is looking likely to leave the club as a free agent.

The Merseyside club have been linked with a few defensive options in recent times with Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inacio being among them, but Diomande now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by O Jogo(via PressReader), Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the development of Diomande before making a potential swoop this summer.

The report further claims that the African has a release clause worth around £69m included in his current contract so Liverpool will have to splash big money to acquire the defender’s service during the off-season.

Battle

However, O Jogo states that Arsenal are also interested in signing Diomande and they have been monitoring his development closely ahead of a possible move. The report says that along with the Gunners, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him. So, Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

O Jogo claims that Diomande has been enticed by the prospect of playing under Massimiliano Allegri so he is willing to join Juventus. Therefore, Liverpool or Arsenal will have to find a way to persuade the African to move to the Premier League if either club formalise their interest.

Arsenal have struggled with injury problems at their back this season as while Jurrien Timber has been ruled out for almost the entirety of this campaign having picked up a serious knee problem earlier this season, Takehiro Tomiyasu has been sidelined with an injury for a large part of this term. So, it has been suggested that Arsenal could look to sign a new defender this summer to reinforce their backline.

Diomande is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners or the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his signature ahead of next season.