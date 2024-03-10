Man Utd and Arsenal scouting Luca Netz ahead of summer move

Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the move for Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Luca Netz, according to HITC.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important player for the German club and he has picked up five assists across all competitions. His performances have caught the attention of the Premier League clubs who have been watching him in recent weeks.

HITC claims that Arsenal and Manchester United are among a host of clubs who have identified Netz as a potential signing ahead of the summer transfer window. The report says both clubs have sent scouts to keep a close eye on the left-back and it will be interesting to see if they follow up their interest with a formal move in the summer.

Manchester United could certainly use the quality left back, especially with Luke Shaw being extremely injury-prone. Tyrell Malacia has barely featured for the Red Devils either. Netz could be the ideal option for them and he could sort out the left back department for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League would be an exciting one for the young defender and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a high level.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to add depth in the left pack department as well. Kieran Tierney is likely to be sold in the summer and Oleksandr Zinchenko remains the only other specialist left back option for the Gunners.

Luca Netz would be a future investment

The Ukrainian international has struggled with persistent calf injuries so Mikel Arteta could be eyeing Netz as the man to provide support for Zinchenko over the coming seasons.

Netz would be a quality long-term investment for both Arsenal or United. The German is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he has the potential to succeed in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The defender is valued at around £9 million by Transfermarkt but it is fair to assume that Borussia Monchengladbach will demand a lot more for him if Arsenal and Man Utd enter a bidding war.