Arsenal or Liverpool could sign Joao Palhinha this summer

Liverpool or Arsenal could reportedly pull off ‘one of the best’ deals of the summer by signing Fulham star Joao Palhinha, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 28-year-old has heavily been linked with a move away from the Craven Cottage ahead of the summer window after the revelation of the vice-chairman of Fulham, Tony Khan, that they are ready to cash-in on the Portuguese if they receive a lucrative proposal.

A few big English clubs have expressed their interest in signing Palhinha with Arsenal and Liverpool among those. The Gunners are reportedly planning to sign a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has been struggling with injury problems over the last few years.

On the other hand, despite revamping the engine room last summer, Liverpool are seemingly looking to add more firepower to that position ahead of next season.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Palhinha and the midfielder is ‘gettable’ ‘at the right price’.

The journalist further claims that Palhinha would a ‘tremendous’ job for Liverpool or Arsenal and he would be ‘one of the best signings’ of this summer if either club eventually manage to acquire his service.

Jones also says that Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Palhinha so Bayern Munich were linked with a move for him. However, with the German stepping down from his role at Allianz Stadium, the Bavarian club may not look to secure the Fulham star’s signature this summer.

Jones said:

“Obviously, Thomas Tuchel was the guy heavily pushing the move to Bayern. If that starts not to become an option, you start to wonder where Thomas Tuchel will end up next and, if it is a big club, does that open the door for Palhinha to go there? “Palhinha has been talked about in terms of Arsenal and Liverpool. I think he would do a tremendous job in either of those teams. At the right price, he is gettable. With that being the case, I feel like he could be one of the best signings anyone could make this summer.”

It has been suggested that Fulham could accept a fee of around £60m to sell Palhinha so Arsenal or Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to lure the midfielder away from Craven Cottage during the off-season.