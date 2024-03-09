[Teams] Arsenal vs Brentford: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal have a terrific opportunity to move top of the Premier League table if they can beat Brentford at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners maintained their stunning form since the winter break with a 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Monday night. That result made it seven league wins on the bounce and kept Arsenal just two points behind leaders Liverpool and one adrift of Manchester City. With the top two facing-off against each other at Anfield on Sunday, Arsenal can go clear at the top of the table with a win this evening.

Mikel Arteta is forced into a change as on-loan goalkeeper David Raya cannot feature against parent club Brentford. Therefore, Aaron Ramsdale is recalled to start between the sticks today. Ben White starts at right-back once again and he’s joined by centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the Aesenal eleven.

Oleksandr Zinchenko returns to the squad after recovering from a calf injury but he has to make-do with a place on the bench with Jacub Kiwior keeping his place at left-back this evening.

Declan Rice also starts in midfield and he’ll be looking to maintain his superb form and Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal team once again. Jorginho also keeps his place after a great run of form lately. Therefore, Thomas Partey has to wait to return to the starting eleven.

Bukayo Saka was forced off at half-time during Arsenal’s 6-0 win over Sheffield United due to illness but he’s passed fit to start against Brentford. However, Gabriel Martinelli misses out after picking up a nasty cut to his foot at Bramall Lane.

Leandro Trossard comes in on the left wing while Kai Havertz leads the line up front for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus has to make do with a place on the bench as he continues to be eased back from injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Hein, Cedric, Zinchenko, Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah, Jesus

Brentford

Flekken; Roerslev, Zanka, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt; Toney, Wissa

Subs: Maupay, Jensen, Ghoddos, Strakosha, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Kim, Arthur