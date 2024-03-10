Liverpool and Arsenal target Nico Williams ‘ready to agree move’

The agent of Nico Williams has informed Liverpool the player is ready to agree a move this summer but Arsenal are also eyeing the Athletic Bilbao winger, according to a report from HITC.

The 21-year-old attacker has emerged as one of the most exciting young attackers in the Spanish league and he has six goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season.

His potential has caught the eye of clubs here in the Premier League as HITC says Liverpool have identified Williams as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Reds have done a lot of work behind the scenes assessing Williams ahead of a possible summer swoop but Aston Villa are also showing a keen interest.

The report says Williams’ agent has now been in touch with suitors such as Liverpool to inform them that the winger is ‘ready to agree a transfer’ this summer.

Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season and Williams could prove to be an interesting replacement. The talented young winner has a £42.5m release clause in his contract, as per HITC, so he’d be an affordable option.

However, Liverpool could face further competition as the report says Arsenal are also eyeing a move for Williams as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in another winger to provide support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Nico Williams would be a quality addition

Williams is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he would add explosive pace and trickery to whichever team he ends up at. He could be the ideal fit for Liverpool’s high-intensity attacking football and would be a long-term replacement for Salah should he head to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more quality in the wide areas as well. They have been overly dependent on Martinelli and Saka. Arteta has not been able to rotate his first-choice wingers because of the lack of depth in the squad. The arrival of Williams would give the Arsenal manager more options to work with.

The Spaniard is going to get better with coaching and experience and he could be a terrific long-term asset for Liverpool or Arsenal if either team could get a deal done.