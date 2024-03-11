Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Benfica star Joao Neves

Manchester United are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign SL Benfica star Joao Neves this summer, as per the Mirror.

After coming through the Portuguese giants’ academy, the 19-year-old has established himself as a key player in Roger Schmidt’s starting eleven this season.

It has recently been reported that the Red Devils have been keeping a close eye on the youngster’s development before making a potential swoop. Now, it seems having been impressed by the midfielder’s performances, United have registered a firm interest in signing him as according to the report by the Mirror(via the Daily Mail), Man Utd are ready to step up their efforts to sign the Portuguese international this summer.

The report further claims that Neves is expected to cost a fee north of £100m and United’s new minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has approved Erik ten Hag to spend the necessary money to acquire the youngster’s service.

Ten Hag likes to play out from the back and the Red Devils managed to do that somewhat well thanks to Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw and Christian Eriksen last term. As a result, United looked promising and finished third in the league last campaign.

However, Martinez and Shaw have been sidelined for most of the season, while Eriksen has struggled to showcase his best this term. So, the Red Devils have found it difficult to implement Ten Hag’s system adequately this campaign and as a consequence, they have endured a dire campaign so far. So, Man Utd need to sign the right players this summer to help Ten Hag deploy his possession-based system.

Neves is a technically sound player and is composed with the ball at his feet. He can play out against high-pressing teams so he would be an ideal candidate to play in Ten Hag’s system. Therefore, Neves would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

With Casemiro linked with a move away from the club, Neves would be an excellent replacement for the Brazilian. Kobbie Mainoo and the Portuguese could manage to solve United’s midfield issues for the coming years if they eventually acquire Neves’ service ahead of next season.