Man Utd eye double swoop to sign Branthwaite & Onana

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana this summer, as per Manchester Evening News.

Having endured a woeful campaign this term, the Red Devils reportedly want to revamp their squad during the off-season to turn their fortune around next campaign.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund, but strengthening the engine room and the backline is also on the Dutch boss’ to-do list this summer.

According to the report by MEN, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans’ contracts are set to expire at the end of this season and United have identified Branthwaite as a serious target to replace the duo.

The report further claims that the record Premier League champions have been monitoring the development of the youngster in recent times before making a potential swoop this summer. MEN also states that along with Branthwaite, Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tabsoba is also on United’s radar.

Man Utd plot double swoop

The report says that with Casemiro linked with a move away from the club, Man Utd have earmarked Onana as a key target to replace the Brazilian. MEN claims that United have been following the Belgian’s recent performances as well ahead of a possible move this summer.

It has been suggested that Everton could demand a fee of around £75m to sign Branthwaite, while Onana could be available for a fee of around £50m. So, United will have to splash a combined £125m fee to purchase the Everton duo this summer.

Branthwaite has displayed impressive performances in the Premier League this campaign so he could be a shrewd signing for the Red Devils if they purchase him.

However, although Onana is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times, there is doubt regarding his ability with the ball at his feet. So, he might not be an ideal option to play in Ten Hag’s possession-based system. Therefore, Man Utd could be better off exploring other options to strengthen their engine room.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Everton duo ahead of next season.