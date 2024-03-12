Man Utd identify Jarrad Branthwaite as main target



According to Mirror, Manchester United have identified Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as one of their main targets for the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to invest in the central defensive department during the summer with the future of several stars doubtful. As per Mirror, Raphael Varane is expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of the campaign while Harry Maguire’s position at the club is also uncertain. The hierarchy tried to offload him last summer.

Amidst this, Mirror claim that Branthwaite is one of the prime targets for the Mancunian giants. The 21-year-old has been a key player for Everton this campaign and he has delivered several stand-out displays. The Toffees are set to demand £75 million for him, but United will look to sign him for £50 million citing his inexperience.

Huge potential

Branthwaite was a fringe player for Everton in 2021/22 with just 6 league appearances and he was sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven last season. The youngster was initially on the bench for the Dutch giants, but his fortunes changed during the back end of the campaign where he was an undisputed starter in all competitions.

He has carried over the form into the 2023/24 season for the Toffees. Everton currently have the joint-4th best defensive record in the top-flight. Branthwaite has played a big part towards the same. He has won 5.3 duels & 2 tackles per league outing alongside 4.2 clearances & 1.6 interceptions. These are impressive defensive statistics.

He has also been decent with his distribution with a success rate of 79%, but he needs to improve on this. That should happen with a club of United’s calibre. He should have more time on the ball with better quality players around him. United will be hoping to sign him for £50 million but Everton could hold out for £75m if they manage to avoid relegation.