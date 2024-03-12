Man Utd ready to spend big money on Leny Yoro

Manchester United are determined to sign LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro ahead of Real Madrid at the end of the season, according to a report from Fichajes.

The French central defender has attracted a lot of attention with his impressive performances this season with the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid showing a keen interest.

The report states that Yoro could cost up to £60 million in the summer and that could be a problem for the Spanish giants. Real Madrid are not willing to enter into a bidding war for the player and they want to sign him for a more reasonable price.

However, Manchester United are prepared to open their cheque book and they are ready to “go all out” in order to sign the 18-year-old ahead of the Spanish giants.

Leny Yoro would be the ideal signing for Man Utd

Yoro is regarded as one of the finest young defenders in European football right now and he has the potential to develop into a key player for Manchester United. The Red Devils have conceded 39 goals in the league so far and they will need to improve in that department if they want to compete with clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool once again.

Signing a quality central defender will be one of their priorities at the end of the season. Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit and Jonny Evans is clearly past his peak. They need to bring in a reliable partner for Lisandro Martinez and Yoro certainly fits the profile.

The opportunity to join United would be an attractive proposition for the young defender and he will feel that regular football with Manchester United could help him achieve his true potential.

Although the asking price might be prohibitive now the young defender certainly has the ability to justify the outlay in the coming seasons. With the right guidance, he could develop into a top class Premier League defender.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can steal a march on their rivals and get the deal done during the summer transfer window.