Arsenal, Liverpool learn Jorrel Hato asking price

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing Ajax defender Jorrel Hato at the end of the season but may have to pay a staggering £86m for his signature, according to Soccernews.

The 18-year-old defender is highly rated in the Netherlands and he has a big future ahead of him. Therefore, it’s no surprise clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

The report says Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Hato ahead of a potential summer swoop. Liverpool are also interested as they see Hato as the ‘new Virgil van Dijk’.

Liverpool could certainly use a central defender in the summer, especially with Joel Matip moving on as a free agent. Hato could complete their defensive unit alongside Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and van Dijk.

However, signing the youngster will not be easy as he recently signed a new long-term contract with Ajax that doesn’t include a release clause. That means Ajax can demand whatever they want for him, and Dutch journalist Süleyman Öztürk has warned that the defender could cost around £86 million

He said: “This is a player who represents a transfer value of a hundred million euros, if you think about the future. Perhaps he will be the first Ajax player to be sold for more than a hundred million euros.”

Jorrel Hato is overpriced at £86 million

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Arsenal are willing to break the bank to sign the highly-rated central defender. Hato is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well but it appears his future is at centre-back.

He has all the tools to develop into a top-class defender in the near future and a move to Liverpool or Arsenal could accelerate his development and help him achieve his true potential.

Arsenal need to strengthen their attack this summer so spending £86 million on a central defender, especially when they have players like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber at the disposal, seems unnecessary.

That could make Liverpool the more likely destination if Hato does come to England. However, it’s fair to assume that Ajax will have to lower their demands in order for the move to go through.