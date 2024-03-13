Report: Liverpool and Arsenal eye swoop for Willian Pacho

Liverpool and Arsenal have shortlisted talented 22-year-old Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho ahead of the summer window, according to popular German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Pacho has been playing his football for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and has caught the eye of top European teams with his performances. Despite joining the club only last summer, he could already be on his way to a big club.

The left-footed centre-back has played 35 times across all competitions for the German side this season. He has a long-term contract with Frankfurt until 2028 but that may not stop the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool from trying to lure him to England.

However, the Premier League giants will need to be prepared to spend big if they want to get a deal agreed as Plettenberg says Frankfurt will demand around £51m [€60m] for his signature.

Such has been his rise to fame in recent times, Pacho has already won nine caps for his national team. He represents an exciting group of players coming from Ecuador in recent times including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Perves Estupinian.

Better suited to Liverpool than Arsenal?

In Liverpool and Arsenal, Pacho has the distinction of two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs fighting for his signature. It’s hard to say no to such offers but the 22-year-old will have to make the right decision when taking the next step in his career.

Arsenal have William Saliba and Gabriel as their two-man pairing in defence. Jurrien Timber, who joined the Gunners from Ajax, has missed almost the entirety of the campaign with an injury. Ben White is yet another player who can do a job in that position while Jacub Kiwior is now settled and impressing. If Pacho moves to the Gunners, he might not get many opportunities for regular game-time.

When it comes to Liverpool though, the story might be quite different. The biggest advantage that Pacho has will be the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s squad does not have any left-footed centre-backs. Virgil van Dijk is advancing in age and might not be around for too much longer, while Joel Matip is set to leave in the summer.

Even if Pacho had to compromise on game time for a couple of seasons, he would get to learn the trade from one of the best ever Premier League defenders in Van Dijk. Furthermore, if Xabi Alonso indeed was to be the new Reds manager, he could bring with him the back three system that has served him so well at Bayer Leverkusen and that would open up the slot for an extra centre-back.

All things considered, Liverpool would be the better fit for Pacho. It’s up to the Reds to decide how much they are willing to pay for a player who is relatively unproven at the topmost level. Let’s wait and see how this transfer saga develops in the summer.