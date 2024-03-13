Man Utd eyeing deal for Monaco star Youssouf Fofana



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have their eye on signing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a successor for Casemiro this summer.

The Red Devils have had an average campaign in the English top-flight and they are currently placed 6th in the table, 8 points behind the final Champions League spot. They have lacked control in midfield for most of the campaign and Casemiro has looked past his prime with his tendency to lose possession in key situations.

Fichajes now claim that Man United are lining up Fofana as a replacement for Casemiro. He is the preferred choice of manager Erik ten Hag. The source report that Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus could also compete for the signature of the Frenchman, who could be sold for £26 million during this summer’s transfer window.

Top-class

Fofana has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some period of time. Nottingham Forest and Fulham were in the mix to land his signature last summer, but the Frenchman clearly preferred to stay at Monaco than joining either of them. He is eyeing a bigger challenge and United could be his next destination this summer.

United need to freshen up their midfield ahead of next season and the likes of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and possibly Scott McTominay could be offloaded in the next transfer window. Fofana would be a top-class signing for the Red Devils as he is only 25 years of age and has been one of Ligue 1’s best holding midfielders in recent campaigns.

He has been brilliant with his tackling, ability to win duels and making ball recoveries. The midfielder is also blessed with a good physical presence and would be a good replacement for Casemiro, who has been injury-prone and shown signs of decline in his 2nd season at United. Signing Fofana for £26 million could be seen as a bargain in the current transfer market.