Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd keen on Jonathan David

Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Jonathan David from French club LOSC Lille, according to HITC.

The 24-year-old Canadian international has been in impressive goal-scoring form this season, finding the back of the net 21 times across all competitions. He also has seven assists to his name in all competitions as well.

David is widely regarded as one of the finest young strikers in European football right now so it’s no wonder he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

The report claims that Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are all showing a keen interest in signing David and he would be a quality acquisition for all three clubs. He is valued at £43 million by Transfermarkt so shouldn’t break the bank either.

Jonathan David would improve all three clubs

Tottenham are yet to replace Harry Kane with a reliable goalscorer and the Canadian hitman could fill the void left by the England international.

At Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah could be on his way out of the club in search of regular playing time and David could step in and compete with Gabriel Jesus for the starting spot. The Brazilian has not been able to score goals consistently and David could be the reliable goal-scorer Arsenal need to go to the next level.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is starting to adapt to the Premier League and he has been impressive goal scoring form since the turn of the year. However, he needs more support in attack and signing another striker should be a priority for the Red Devils.

The Ligue 1 striker will be tempted to move to the Premier League especially if big clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs come calling. It will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does come to England.

Tottenham and Arsenal are better placed to secure Champions League qualification for next season and therefore it’s fair to assume that they will be in a better position to attract top quality players like David in the summer.