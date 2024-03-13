Man Utd plotting swoop to sign Atalanta star Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a summer swoop to sign Atalanta star Ederson, as per The Daily Mail.

After being impressed by the 24-year-old’s displays during his time at Salernitana, La Dea decided to acquire his service back in 2022.

Upon moving to Gewiss Stadium, the Brazilian has continued his development under Gian Piero Gasperini’s tutelage in recent times. So, it appears the South American’s eye-catching performances for Atalanta have attracted the attention of Man Utd ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Man Utd are looking to sign a new holding midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

The report further claims that the Red Devils have identified Ederson as a serious target to bolster the engine room and they have recently sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action against Juventus last weekend before making a potential swoop this summer.

Ederson to Man Utd

The Daily Mail states that along with signing a new midfielder, the record Premier League champions are keen on purchasing a new striker, right-back and centre-back during the off-season.

Ederson is set to enter the final two years of his current contract this summer so Atalanta could opt to cash-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure and they reportedly want at least £43m. So, Man Utd will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure the South American to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Ederson is a talented midfielder and is efficient in defensive contributions. He would be an ideal option to replace Casemiro, however, the Brazilian has struggled to help United play out from the back this season and Ederson has a similar passing stat to his compatriot. But, Man Utd need a more technically sound player to help Erik ten Hag implement his system at Old Trafford.

So, the Atalanta star might not be the best option for the Red Devils to reinforce their engine room. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire the midfielder’s service this summer.