Arsenal eyeing deal for goalkeeper Alvaro Valles



According to Spanish journalist Alonso Rivero, Arsenal are in the running to sign Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles this summer.

The Gunners started the campaign with Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks, but he was surprisingly replaced by David Raya in goal after the September international break. Raya has since become the no.1 for the Gunners and Ramsdale has been limited to opportunities when Raya has been rested or unavailable to play.

Ramsdale has been touted to leave at the end of the campaign and it seems Arsenal are on the hunt for a replacement. As per Rivero, they are looking at the prospect of landing Valles, who was on the radar of an unnamed English club in January. The goalkeeper will make a decision this summer and has no plan to force an exit.

Quality keeper

Rivero is one of the best goalkeepers in the Spanish top-flight. He has played a big part for Las Palmas, who remain in contention to qualify for Europe next season. The 26-year-old has kept 7 clean sheets in La Liga, but has also caught the eye with his shot-stopping and passing range.

He has made a stunning 88 saves in the current campaign with a success rate of 74%. The Spaniard has also been brilliant with his ability to pass from the back. He has had a good command with 62 touches and 39 passes per outing. These qualities set him apart from several other goalkeepers.

Valles could be set for a bigger challenge in the summer. Arsenal are said to be interested and could see him as a successor to Ramsdale, who has been guilty of poor decision-making with the ball.

Las Palmas reportedly turned down £17 million for Valles last winter. It is left to be seen whether the La Liga side can be persuaded to sell for a similar fee when the transfer window reopens later this year.