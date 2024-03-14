Man Utd give EtH permission to sign Michael Olise

Manchester United have reportedly given permission to Erik ten Hag to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have been struggling with their right-wing position over the last few years. They initially decided to sign Jadon Sancho to address that problem, but the Englishman couldn’t manage to perform at his best in the Premier League.

Man Utd even purchased Antony from Ajax Amsterdam by splashing a whooping £86m fee a few seasons ago, but the Brazilian has also found it difficult to flourish his career at Old Trafford.

With Sancho likely to be sold at the end of this season after falling out with Ten Hag, the Red Devils have seemingly started to explore the market to replace the Englishman this summer.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Jacobs has reported that Man Utd have ‘approved’ a deal to sign Olise so Ten Hag’s side could make a concrete approach to acquire his service during the off-season.

Olise to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Man Utd are also interested in Pedro Neto but they wouldn’t be able to sign him if they purchase Olise, considering Ten Hag’s side are also planning to sign a new defender and striker.

Jacobs said:

“Nothing is advanced with Manchester United and Pedro Neto. The only ‘approved’ target so far, regarding specific names rather than positions, is Michael Olise. With Neto, you’re looking at £65m, maybe even closer to £70m. That’s not within Manchester United’s capabilities if they pursue Olise, given that they also need to focus on a striker and a centre-back.”

It has been suggested that Olise has a release clause included in his current contract and the fee is around £60m. So, the record Premier League champions will have to splash a big fee to lure the 22-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

It has been reported that the Palace star is open to moving to Old Trafford so the Red Devils might be able to secure his signature should they formalise their interest.

Olise has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he could be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side eventually opt to reinforce the flanks by signing Olise.