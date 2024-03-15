Arsenal and Liverpool want to sign Omar Marmoush



According to German outlet Bild, Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in landing the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Frankfurt on a free transfer from Wolfsburg last summer and he has had a brilliant debut campaign with 15 goals and 6 assists from 32 appearances. His progress has impressed the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool and Bild claim that they are contemplating whether to sign him at the end of the season.

The same source report that Marmoush dreams of playing in England. Frankfurt director Markus Krosche is aware of the player’s stance, but the German club are set to demand around £43 million for his services. It is unclear whether Arsenal or Liverpool would be prepared to meet the asking price of the Bundesliga outfit.

Good striker

The Egyptian is currently enjoying the best campaign of his club career. Marmoush failed to score more than 7 goals in a single campaign prior to joining Frankfurt. He has transformed his fortunes at the German outfit which has apparently caught the eye of Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners have been scoring goals for fun over the past few months, but they are still looking for a goalscoring striker. Kai Havertz has fared well recently as the main man up front, but manager Mikel Arteta may want another specialist number nine with the injury woes of Gabriel Jesus.

Marmoush has impressive figures for Frankfurt with 21 goal contributions, but the fans may ideally want a more high-profile option such as Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen ahead of next season. Osimhen has proven himself at the top level for some time and would be a better fit.

Liverpool, on the other hand, don’t necessarily need another striker at the moment. Darwin Nunez has started to find his feet after a mixed start to his Reds career. The Merseyside giants also have Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to lead the attack. A deal appears unlikely unless one of them leaves.