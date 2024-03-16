Arsenal and Man Utd keen on Weston McKennie

Manchester United are keen on signing Weston McKennie from Juventus but face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to a report from Give Me Sport.

The 25-year-old has been an important first-team player for Juventus this season and the Italian outfit will look to secure a contract agreement with him over the coming weeks. However, if Juve fail to tie him down to a new deal, they will be forced to cash in this summer with his current contract expiring in 2025.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League with the report claiming that Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing a move for McKennie this summer. Given his contract situation, the midfielder could be available for just £15m, so he’d be a bargain signing for either club.

The player has played in England before during a loan spell at Leeds United. McKennie had a difficult time in the Premier League back then and he will look to prove his quality this time around if he does return to England.

Weston McKennie would be a useful addition

It’s no secret that Manchester United need more depth in the middle of the park and the United States international would prove to be a quality acquisition. He would add defensive cover, drive and creativity to the Manchester United midfield next season.

Similarly, Arsenal need more depth in the middle of the park as well. The 25-year-old could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice and act as a replacement for Thomas Partey – who’s tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

McKennie has nine assists across all competitions this season and has the physical and technical attributes to do well in England. The opportunity to join big clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal will be an attractive proposition for him and the reported asking price could prove to be a major bargain.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it will be interesting to see where the Juventus midfielder ends up if he does leave this summer.