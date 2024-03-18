Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd keen on Jorrel Hato

Liverpool have set their sights on signing Ajax defender Jorrel Hato but face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 18-year-old defender has caught the attention of Liverpool scouts with his impressive performances for the Dutch giants. The report says scouts from Anfield have described Hato as a ‘proper footballer’ and the Reds have made him a prime target ahead of the summer window.

However, Liverpool aren’t the only club showing a keen interest as Football Insider says Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on Hato ahead of potential swoops at the end of the season.

Hato is a central defender who is versatile enough to operate as a left-back. He could prove to be a useful squad option for the Premier League clubs and he has the potential to develop into a key player as well.

There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of himself, and the likes of Liverpool would do well to secure his signature. They will need to replace Joel Matip, who will be a free agent in the summer, and Hato could be the ideal fit for the Merseysiders.

Hato would relish Premier League move

The opportunity to move to Liverpool would be an attractive proposition for the young defender. He would get to play alongside top-class players like Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. Ample first-team action in the Premier League would accelerate his development as well.

Similarly, Arsenal need more depth in the side in order to truly compete on all fronts and Mikel Arteta has shown that he can nurture young players into established first-team stars. He could play a key role in the development of Hato if he moved to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need defensive depth as well. Jonny Evans is expected to move on in the summer and Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit. The Ajax defender could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Red Devils.

The defender is valued at £19 million according to transfermarkt, but it is fair to assume that Ajax will demand a lot more for their prized prospect with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man Utd vying for his signature.