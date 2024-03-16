Man Utd could look to sign Alejandro Balde this summer

Manchester United could reportedly look to sign Barcelona star Alejandro Balde this summer, as per the Express.

The Red Devils have struggled with their injury problems throughout the season with most of those at their back. Luke Shaw has been ruled out for the rest of this season having sustained a serious injury, while Tyrell Malacia hasn’t been able to feature this term owing to a serious knee problem.

So, Man Utd are currently without a specialist left-back. They purchased Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur last summer but he was sent back in January as Erik ten Hag was reportedly given the assurance by the medical department that Shaw and Malacia would be available for the second half of this season.

However, things haven’t gone according to plan. So, it has been suggested that having struggled with their left-back position this season, United want to sign a new defender to add depth in this position.

Now, according to the report by the Express, Man Utd’s football director, John Murtough has recently travelled to Spain to meet with the Barcelona hierarchy and they may have talked about several players with Balde likely to be among them.

Balde to Man Utd

The report further claims that Barcelona could look to cash-in on Balde amid their financial difficulties as he is one of the ‘dispensable’ players at Camp Nou. So, Man Utd could manage to acquire his service should they make a concrete approach.

The 20-year-old – valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four years left in his current contract so Barcelona are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave the club.

The youngster has established himself as a key player in the Blaugrana’s starting eleven in recent times following the departure of Jordi Alba. The Spaniard is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class fullback in future.

So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service this summer to reinforce their backline.