Arsenal ready to offer £86m for Viktor Gyokeres



According to Milan Live, Arsenal are favourites ahead of AC Milan to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Sweden star joined Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City at the start of the season and he has been in stellar form for the Portuguese giants with 33 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

His form has grabbed the attention of elite European teams. AC Milan are one of those interested, but Milan Live claim that Arsenal are on the front foot and have decisively decided to land his services.

The Gunners have identified Gyokeres as a big target for the summer. They are prepared to put £86 million on the table for him.

Top-class striker

The 25-year-old had a brilliant 2022/23 season in the Championship with Coventry City. He scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists, but none of the Premier League clubs were convinced to sign him.

The Swede eventually got the chance to move to the Primeira Liga with Sporting. He has taken his opportunity with both hands, registering a stunning 46 goal contributions from just 38 games.

Arsenal now appear keen on bringing him to the Premier League and we won’t be surprised if the Gunners are prepared to pay £86 million which is currently the release clause figure in his contract.

Gyokeres is already a top-class striker and he could take his reputation to the next level if he can make his mark at Arsenal. Aside from his goal involvements, he also possesses a sublime work rate.

The striker likes to get into ground and aerial challenges when required and also has impressive dribbling skills. He would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for the Gunners.

Jesus has had plenty of crucial scoring moments for the club, but his injury woes have limited his playing time. Nketiah has been largely inconsistent since breaking through. Nketiah could make way for the arrival of Gyokeres.