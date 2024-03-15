Arsenal to offer ‘lucrative contract’ to Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are ready to offer a ‘lucrative contract’ to long-time transfer target Martin Zubimendi ahead of next summer, according to a report by Football Transfers via Football London.

This isn’t the first time we hear the Real Sociedad midfielder’s name in links with Arsenal and this certainly won’t be the last. Mikel Arteta seems keen on bringing his compatriot to North London and the club are being tipped to make a move this summer.

The Spanish international is one of the biggest talents in the La Liga. At 25, he might be ready to take the next step in his career. A #6 by trade, Zubimendi is touted as the ideal long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

Zubimendi has been ever-present in Imanol Alguacil’s team this season, featuring 41 times, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

His impressive form has caught the attention of Arsenal and the report says the Gunners are ready to offer the midfielder a bumper five-year deal worth £115,000-a-week – twice his current wage – to move to the club this summer.

Zubimendi has a very attainable £51m release clause in his contract, so he wouldn’t break the bank, but Arsenal aren’t the only club showing a keen interest so they face a fight to sign their prime target.

The key to freeing up Declan Rice?

On the surface level, one might wonder why Arsenal needs a player of Zubimendi’s pedigree when they already have the impressive Declan Rice in their ranks. Thinking about this more and more though, the transfer seems to make a lot of sense.

It took some time for Mikel Arteta to find his best playing XI this season but it does look like Arsenal play their best football when they have both Jorginho and Declan Rice on the pitch. The Italian’s presence seems to liberate the Englishman who then moves into more dangerous positions and is able to consistently chip in with goals and assists.

Being the shrewd operator that Arteta is, he would realise that as good as Jorginho has been, he is past his prime. Signing Zubimendi would in many ways be like signing a young Jorginho. Having the Spaniard as a #6 in the team could liberate Declan Rice and make him even more potent than he already is.

If the Gunners want to sign Zubimendi, they should ideally be looking at triggering his release clause as negotiating with Real Sociedad could make this affair much more expensive than it already is. Signing the 25-year-old would also likely mean the end of the road for Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

Given the circumstances, signing Zubimendi makes sporting sense. Arsenal will have to sit down and re-evaluate ahead of next summer on what their priorities in the transfer market are. A striker seems to be a necessity. If the Gunners can pull off this deal for Zubimendi though, it would be a significant coup.