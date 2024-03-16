Ben Jacobs confirms Arsenal interest in Benjamin Sesko



According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have been scouting RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has a release clause worth £43 million in his contract.

The Gunners are expected to spend big on a marquee striker during the next transfer window and they have been constantly linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed the Gunners are watching Gyokeres, but added that Sesko is also on the club’s transfer radar.

The journalist believes scouting does not equate into a potential transfer, but Sesko could be an attractive choice for Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, considering his £43 million release clause.

He said: “I think it’s true that Arsenal have scouted Gyokeres and Sesko, but scouting is a very formative thing that you do out of due diligence for players you like, players that you’re not going to move for, players that you want to still assess, players that you might move for in many windows time.”

“Scouting doesn’t quite equate to advancing anything. It’s a very normal thing, so we can’t read too much into it. I think that Sesko is an interesting one, potentially for Arsenal but also for Chelsea and PSG, and his release clause at €50m (£43m) is naturally significantly cheaper than Victor Osimhen for example.”

Superb talent

Sesko joined Leipzig from sister team Red Bull Salzburg last summer. The 20-year-old could not break into the starting plans at the beginning of the season, but he is currently one of the regulars in the XI. He has 11 goals and 2 assists this campaign and more than half of those contributions have come in the last 8 Bundesliga games.

The Slovenian starlet has started to adapt to the German top-flight, but he could be on his way out at the end of the season. Arsenal are hot on the trail of the young centre-forward. The Gunners are still searching for a striker, who can provide consistent goals over the course of the season without being sidelined with any form of injuries.

Sesko may not hit the ground running from the off, but he has huge potential and could be a future star. The 20-year-old has a strong aerial presence and the ability to press opponents with a high intensity. He needs to work on his link-up play and that should happen with the Gunners, who dominate possession every game. Signing him for £43m in today’s transfer market could be seen as a huge bargain.