Man Utd receive boost in Amadou Onana pursuit

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana after Barcelona withdrew their interest, according to a report from the Spanish publication SPORT.

Onana is emerging as one of the hottest properties ahead of the summer transfer window with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona heavily linked after it became apparent Everton need to sell to balance the books.

The report says Barca are willing to pay £39 million to sign Onana but Everton will refuse to do business for anything less than £52m. The Spanish giants are unable to meet that asking price due to financial limitations so they’ve withdrawn from the race.

That leaves Man Utd in pole position to sign Onana as the report from SPORT adds that the Red Devils are able to reach the desired asking price for the 6ft 3in midfielder.

Onana has established himself as a fine performer in the Premier League and he would add defensive steel and physicality to the Manchester United midfield. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Sofyan Amrabat next season.

The Belgian international is still only 22 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

Amadou Onana would transform Man Utd

Manchester United need to sign a quality defensive midfielder and start planning for life after Casemiro. Onana certainly fits the profile and the opportunity to move to Manchester United could be an attractive option for the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United formalise their interest over the coming months but it will be a big boost that Barcelona are seemingly out of the running for his signature.

Manchester United have endured a frustrating campaign so Erik ten Hag is expected to rebuild his squad in the summer and Onana could be an important signing if they manage to lure him to Old Trafford.